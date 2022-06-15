WATCH: Hollywood Star Mark Curry Says To Shut Up About Gas Prices And Get A Bicycle

After a grueling two years of fighting the global pandemic, a chip crisis emerged. Russia felt it was the perfect time to invade Ukraine, and now the entire automotive industry is crumbling like Dominos. On Saturday, gas prices in the U.S. peaked as the national average for regular gasoline reached $5 a gallon. Hollywood star Mark Curry told TMZ on Monday that people should stop complaining and travel less or ride a bike.



As stern as the words from “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” actor may seem, he has a point. With everything happening worldwide, analysts predict gas prices will only go higher in the following months. A May report by JPMorgan indicates gas prices in the U.S. could go well over the $6.20 mark by August.



“I’m not a rich man. I have to put gas in my car like everybody else. But Bam! You go less places. You can ride a bike to the grocery store if it’s that bad,” he said.







