WATCH: Honda CR-V Crashes Into Rolls Royce Silver Ghost Then Runs From Scene

Agent009 submitted on 10/17/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:55:48 AM

Views : 486 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A Rolls-Royce Ghost was left immobilized in downtown Toronto, Canada, supposedly a few days ago, after it was hit by a Honda CR-V.

Aftermath footage was shared online by supercar.fails on Instagram over the weekend, and it shows the Japanese crossover stranded in the middle of the junction, and the luxury sedan on the side of the road, with its doors open.

According to the preliminary information, the driver of the Honda CR-V ran a red light, and by the looks of it, it T-boned the Rolls-Royce Ghost. Subsequent to the accident, the driver of the high-rider is said to have made a run for it on foot, so we can assume that they were not injured.



Read Article


WATCH: Honda CR-V Crashes Into Rolls Royce Silver Ghost Then Runs From Scene

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)