WATCH: Honda CR-V Crashes Into Rolls Royce Silver Ghost Then Runs From Scene

A Rolls-Royce Ghost was left immobilized in downtown Toronto, Canada, supposedly a few days ago, after it was hit by a Honda CR-V.



Aftermath footage was shared online by supercar.fails on Instagram over the weekend, and it shows the Japanese crossover stranded in the middle of the junction, and the luxury sedan on the side of the road, with its doors open.



According to the preliminary information, the driver of the Honda CR-V ran a red light, and by the looks of it, it T-boned the Rolls-Royce Ghost. Subsequent to the accident, the driver of the high-rider is said to have made a run for it on foot, so we can assume that they were not injured.



