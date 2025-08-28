WATCH: Honda Dealership Under Fire After Salesman Brags About Selling A Car To A Single Mom For $10,000 Above Sticker

People post all kinds of things online in hopes of getting noticed, but sometimes the effort to stand out goes too far. A car salesman in Wisconsin learned that lesson the hard way after he was fired for posting a short TikTok video claiming he sold a car to a single mother for $10,000 above sticker price. He later said it was meant as a joke, but the backlash quickly pushed the dealership to act. The video, uploaded by the account @kennyselllss, racked up thousands of views before it was taken down. In the clip, the salesman appears smiling while a caption reads: “You Look Happier…Thanks, I just sold a single mom a car $10,000 over sticker.” The post played into a popular TikTok trend where users explain what has put them in a good mood.

















