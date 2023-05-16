WATCH: Honda Driver Launches Jet Ski And CR-V At The Same Time

Boat launches can be tough. Trailers make driving harder at the best of times, and backing them into a body of water and coordinating your moves with another vehicle is one of the most technically tricky things a normal driver is likely to do. Unfortunately, trying to manage it all can all lead to some boneheaded mistakes.

 
That’s the difficult lesson the driver of a Honda CR-V learned recently. In a video uploaded by TikTok user Jamie Keaney (here’s a mirror for those who need it), the SUV can be seen slowly, painfully, almost mournfully being consumed by the water.


