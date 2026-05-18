WATCH: Honda Ridgeline Takes The Crown For The Least Safe Pickup You Can Buy

Although the aging Ridgeline scored the maximum overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration due to excellent crashworthiness and standard advanced driver-assistance features, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety begs to differ. In the updated moderate overlap front crash test, for example, it received the worst rating possible.

From the outside, it appears that everything went perfectly fine. However, the rear crash test dummy injury values indicate a likelihood of injury to the head or neck. Even though the shoulder belt remained on the dummy's chest during the crash, the lap belt moved onto the abdomen.







