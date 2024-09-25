WATCH: Honda Shows Off 2026 Passport TrailSport Off Road Capabilities - Are You Interested?

The 1994 Honda Passport was the first time the United States saw an SUV with a Honda “H” on the grille. A joint venture between Honda and Isuzu. The first the first two generations of the Honda Passport were traditional body-on-frame SUVs that offered either rear- or four-wheel drive. The Passport name was resurrected in 2019 for a Pilot-based crossover, but the TrailSport trim introduced in 2022 brought back some of the Passport’s ruggedness. Teased in a new video, the upcoming fourth-generation 2026 Passport TrailSport looks to take off-roading more seriously than any other Honda crossover before it.













