WATCH: Honda Shuts Down The Green Hell For Record Attempt By 2023 Civic Type R

The Honda Civic Type R may have set a new Nurburgring lap record after the Green Hell was eerily empty two days ago, aside from two Type R hot hatches going flat out.

Nurburgring taxi driver and YouTube personality Misha Charoudin took to his personal Instagram account to share a video of two Type Rs attacking the famed German circuit in what he suggests was Honda's attempt at reclaiming the front-wheel-drive lap record from the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R.

The timing stays true to Honda's previous attempts, which have always been towards the end of the year but before the Nurburgring is shut down due to snow on the track. Charoudin speculates that the conditions were perfect for the run - and given his experience on the circuit, who are we to question that.