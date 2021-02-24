WATCH: Hong Kong Police Nab 45 Vehicles For Street Racing

We’re no strangers to street racing here in the United States. It’s an unfortunate eventuality of those wanting to live the Fast and Furious fantasy in the real world. However, no area is suffering from the dangerous past time more than Hong Kong, where 45 vehicles were recently intercepted on multiple reports of suspected street racing and illegal modification. Instead of moving the vehicles to an impound lot, the local authorities opted to simply block off a busy thoroughfare and park them there. We can’t be certain whether it was a flex to send a message – or simply the lack of a proportionately sized parking lot – but images of the fleet have blown up the internet.





Read Article