WATCH: House Democrats Grill USPS For Not Going Bankrupt In The Quest To Meet National Environmental Policy Act

The House Oversight Committee held a 3.5-hour long hearing today on USPS’ contract to buy tens of thousands of gas guzzling trucks from Oshkosh Defense to replace its aging delivery fleet.



At issue is the USPS’ current order of 50,000 “Next Generation Delivery Vehicles” (NGDV) – the first phase of a planned full replacement of USPS’ delivery fleet. The hearing included significant grilling from House Democrats pointing out the shortfalls in the USPS’ plan.

Most questions were directed at Victoria Stephen, USPS director of EV infrastructure development. Stephen laid out the USPS’ reasoning in response to questions from House Democrats.



