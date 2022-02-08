WATCH: Houston Police Raid 7 Homes And Find Hundreds Of Stolen Catalytic Converters

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise across the country, but Southeast Texas has seen the worst of it in the past months. A recent police bust has led to the recovery of hundreds of stolen converters stashed in seven homes across the Houston area.



According to Houston law enforcement, the gang of thieves operates at scale by advertising price lists for different models on social media. This has attracted a lot of “cutters” looking to make a quick buck. A total of 477 stolen catalytic converters and over 2,800 oxygen sensors were cut off cars and trucks parked within a hundred-mile radius of Houston, TX.







