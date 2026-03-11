WATCH: Houston Woman Blames Autopilot Crash On Tesla For Hiring Elon Musk

A Texas woman is suing Tesla for over $1 million after her Cybertruck, running on Autopilot, attempted to drive straight off a Houston overpass and crashed into a concrete barrier. The lawsuit includes an unusually pointed allegation: that Tesla was negligent in hiring and retaining Elon Musk as CEO.

The case, filed in Harris County District Court, adds to what has become an avalanche of legal consequences tied to Tesla’s “self-driving” claims, and it comes just weeks after a federal judge upheld a historic $243 million verdict against the automaker in a separate Autopilot crash case.