WATCH: Houston Woman In A 911 Threatens Corolla Driver With a Gun After Minor Bump

A case of road rage in Houston’s Galleria district has escalated into a serious criminal charge after a minor traffic bump led to an alarming confrontation. It’s not uncommon for road rage to turn into something dumb, but this is especially egregious. That’s because a woman, who is the one facing the charges, initiated the action after she hit the driver that she went on to threaten. The incident went down around noon on July 24 at the intersection of Westheimer Road and Post Oak Boulevard. Authorities say that 33-year-old Kristal Garcia rear-ended another vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, while both were stopped at a light. Instead of calmly exchanging information for what was an extremely low-speed bump, Garcia allegedly brandished a firearm.









