WATCH: How Bullet Proof Is The Tesla Cybertruck?

The Cybertruck versus analog bullets – who will win? Surprisingly, it’s not the coffin-shaped stainless steel electric vehicle, contrary to what Elon Musk says. Yes, Tesla did make a video showcasing the doors of the Tesla pickup truck being shot at from close range, with a Tommy gun and a 9mm pistol, before driving off into the sunset scathed but unharmed. Well, the internet decided to put the Cybertruck knight errant in shiny armor to a real test against several firearms.
 
Last November, during a press conference, Elon Musk stressed one of the Cybertruck’s lauded features – namely, its apparent indifference to bullets. Insert small print here and translate that into ‘the doors’ 3-mm-thick sheet metal can stop small and medium caliber low-speed bullets.’ However, there’s one major crack in that logical construct: other weapons are out there.



 


