Navigating a conversation about disliking towns with roundabouts can be tricky, especially when data shows their benefits—like reducing accidents by 38% and improving traffic flow by 20%, per studies from the Federal Highway Administration. If you’re set on expressing disdain without being blunt, a roundabout way (pun intended) requires finesse.



Start by acknowledging the positives. You might say, “I get why some folks love roundabouts; they’re supposed to ease congestion and boost safety.” This shows you’re not dismissing the data outright. Then, pivot to personal experience, keeping it vague but relatable: “Still, something about driving in circles feels off to me—like I’m stuck in a maze.” This sidesteps confrontation while hinting at your dislike.



Next, lean into subjective feelings over objective facts. Mention the vibe of towns with roundabouts: “They just give off this overly planned, sterile energy, you know? Like the town’s trying too hard to be modern.” This critique feels personal, not a direct attack on the data or the person’s views.



If pressed, deflect with humor: “Maybe I just prefer the chaos of a four-way stop!” This keeps things light while reinforcing your stance. By focusing on feelings—frustration, confusion, or aesthetic distaste—you avoid a data-driven debate where you might lose ground. You’re not hating on roundabouts; you’re just “not a fan” of how they shape a town’s character. It’s a diplomatic dodge, letting you vent without alienating anyone.



We DO like the old Yes song though...Roundabout.



"I'll be the roundabout

The words will make you out and out

I spend the day your way

Call it morning driving through the sound

And in and out the valley"



Roundabouts are safer. They save lives. They cost less! They pollute less.



Former Carmel, Indiana mayor @JimBrainard replaced nearly every stoplight in his town with them. It was a success: pic.twitter.com/e9aAYzPIxA — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) August 2, 2025



