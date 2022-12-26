WATCH: How Does The 2023 BMW X1 Handle The Moose Test?

While most of us were spending time with our close ones, Km77 subjected the new-gen BMW X1 to the moose test. So, how did it do? In a few words, it didn’t impress, but it didn’t disappoint either.



Those of you who are still with us after reading that revealing first paragraph are interested in the technicalities too, like the exact model that was subjected to the evasive maneuver, and the best entry speed recorded.



When it comes to the first part, you are looking at the sDrive18d variant of the 2023 BMW X1, meaning that it has front-wheel drive and a 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW) diesel engine. The latter part was achieved at 74 kph (46 mph), with the driver noting that the ESC kicked in at higher speeds, affecting the trajectory and making the premium subcompact crossover from the Munich auto marque hit some cones. The vehicle sat on 19-inch wheels, wrapped in 245/45 Hankook Ventus S1 Evo 3 tires.







