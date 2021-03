Kia isn’t the first brand that often jumps to mind when considering a performance electric vehicle, but its new EV6 is looking to change minds. Kia gave a full rundown of the new model’s specifications today, revealing a top-tier GT trim that packs a performance punch. The EV6 GT arrives with 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) on tap, and the company demonstrated that power by pitting the crossover against a handful of high-end performance cars.



The action starts at the 12:25 mark







