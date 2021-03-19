WATCH: How Does The Lowliest Tesla Performance Model Compare To A 760HP Ford Shelby GT500?

The Tesla Model Y Performance is by no means a slow car. With its capability to hit highway speeds in 3.5 seconds, the Model Y Performance is quick on its feet. But compared to its peers like the Model 3 Performance, the Model S Plaid, and the Model X Plaid, the top-of-the-line all-electric crossover is a bit tame. 

But if a recent video from Edmunds is any indication, even Tesla’s slowest Performance-branded car seems to be enough to humble a 2020 Ford Shelby GT500, a vehicle that, for all intents and purposes, should wipe the floor with the all-electric crossover. Both the Model Y and the GT500 were part of Edmunds‘ long-term fleet. And being familiar with both vehicles, Carlos Lago, one of the company’s hosts in its YouTube channel, remarked that the GT500 is notoriously tricky to launch.




