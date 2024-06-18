WATCH: How Has The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Held Up In The Real World?

There are major cons to going with an established automaker for your first EV. Electric cars from so-called "legacy" manufacturers tend to have clunkier software, less seamless integrations of key features and a worse sales process that relies on frustrating dealers. But as this 2.5-year ownership review of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 shows, there are big benefits for going with a legacy-brand EV. As The Ioniq Guy explains in his latest video, the car has been pretty much flawless. Despite being a first-model-year car on a new platform, his Ioniq 5 has experienced no serious failures. That's particularly impressive when you consider that the Ioniq 5 has a sophisticated, 800-volt-class electrical charger that's a generation ahead of what most automakers have experience with.









