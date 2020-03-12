WATCH: How In The WORLD Do You Get So LOST You End Up On A Race Track?

Some people live life in constant fear of public ridicule. They stand on the sidelines of life, camouflaged in modest lifestyles, afraid of the unkind masses taking notice of them. But try as they might, all it takes to unwillingly end up in the spotlight is somebody cheaping out on signs, as the driver of one Mercedes-Benz GLA discovered when they found themselves accidentally blocking pit road at Brazil's most famous racetrack, Interlagos.Echoing an incident in late October, when the driver of a Mini Cooper wandered on to a hot track after getting lost, the driver of said Mercedes was filmed by the GoPro of a driver visiting for a track day.



Outro dia foi um Mini Cooper entrando na pista. Agora essa!

O que acontece com as provas em Interlagos? Tão esperando morrer de baciada pra tomar uma providência? Que várzea!?? pic.twitter.com/rPq4wGAcov — bruno mantovani (@bmantovani) December 1, 2020



