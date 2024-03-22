WATCH: How Is Mary Barra STILL Employed? Check Out THIS Video And Tell Me How Can Someone Make These Claims, NOT Deliver On Them, And Still Be Getting Paid?

Oh, Mary Barra and GM, you're quite the pair! You boldly predicted that GM would catch Tesla in U.S. sales of EVs by 2025, but let's be real, it's 2024 and you're nowhere close. It's like saying you'll beat Usain Bolt in a race, but you're still trying to figure out how to tie your shoelaces.



Let's talk about the Chevrolet Bolt, shall we? It's supposed to be GM's answer to Tesla's Model 3, but it's like comparing a horse-drawn carriage to a spaceship. The Bolt's range is shorter than my attention span during a lecture on the history of paint drying, and its charging infrastructure is about as reliable as a weather forecast in Antarctica.



And don't even get me started on the Bolt's design. It's like a potato on wheels, and not even a particularly attractive potato. It's as if GM's design team was given a budget of $5 and a box of crayons and told to make it work.



But hey, at least GM is trying, right? They're investing in electric vehicles and trying to catch up to Tesla, even if they're doing it with all the grace of a drunken elephant trying to navigate an obstacle course. Maybe by 2035, they'll finally catch up to Tesla's 2020 technology.



So, here's to Mary Barra and GM, the dynamic duo that's always good for a laugh. Keep reaching for that rainbow, guys, even if you never quite manage to find the pot of gold at the end of it.



