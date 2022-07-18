WATCH: How Long Will A BMW 735i Or A Lexus LS430 Run WITHOUT Oil?

They say there’s no such thing as a cheap luxury car, usually because the car is either expensive to begin with or because it’s so cheap that its maintenance becomes expensive. However, in the case of these two old V8 luxury cars, a BMW 735i and a Lexus LS430, Carwow wanted to see how long they’d last without maintenance.

 

 
Both cars were deemed no longer roadworthy, but both of their engines still work, so Carwow decided to see not only exactly how long they’d run, but how long they’d run without any oil.



