WATCH: How Many Countries Does It Actually Take To Build A Car?

Agent009 submitted on 10/12/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:36:43 AM

Views : 780 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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 A car might be designed in Germany, assembled in Romania, fitted with electronics from Japan, and powered by a battery made in China. Its steel, aluminum, wiring, tires, and other components could come from several more countries before the finished vehicle reaches a dealership. What looks like a product from one automaker and one country is often the result of a global manufacturing operation involving thousands of suppliers.

 
So, how many countries does it actually take to build a car? There is no definitive answer, because it depends on the vehicle, its technology, and how far back you trace its supply chain.










 


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WATCH: How Many Countries Does It Actually Take To Build A Car?

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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