WATCH: How Many Countries Does It Actually Take To Build A Car?

A car might be designed in Germany, assembled in Romania, fitted with electronics from Japan, and powered by a battery made in China. Its steel, aluminum, wiring, tires, and other components could come from several more countries before the finished vehicle reaches a dealership. What looks like a product from one automaker and one country is often the result of a global manufacturing operation involving thousands of suppliers. So, how many countries does it actually take to build a car? There is no definitive answer, because it depends on the vehicle, its technology, and how far back you trace its supply chain.























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