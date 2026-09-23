WATCH! How Michigan Candidate Abdul El-Sayed REALLY Feels About What Made The State What It Is. And DON'T Doubt HE Would Try To END It Should Voters Be Dumb Enough To Vote Him In..

Abdul El-Sayed is running to represent Michigan while treating the machine that built Michigan like a vice to be phased out. That is not a policy nuance. That is a man applying for the job of defending an industry he already diagnosed as a habit the public should quit.



In this state, the auto plant is not décor. It is the mortgage, the pension, the overtime check, the reason a kid from Warren or Flint ever saw a middle-class life. Comparing that to a pack of smokes is the kind of lecture you give in Boston, not on a factory floor that still stamps steel for a living. Michigan does not commute on a TED Talk. It commutes in a truck that starts at five a.m. and pays the light bill.



This is the tell. The left’s endgame is not “cleaner cars.” It is the end of cars that run on fossil fuels, period. Electrify the slogan, regulate the engine, shame the driver, and call the wreckage “transition.” If that project actually kills the gasoline and diesel industry that still anchors this state, Michigan does not get a green renaissance. It gets empty plants, vanished suppliers, hollowed towns, and workers told their skills are a public-health problem. Dealerships close. Tool-and-die shops die. Tax bases collapse. Families leave. Detroit becomes a museum of what work used to look like.



El-Sayed still took the UAW’s endorsement. That is the joke. He wants the union label while selling the product as something America should kick. Michigan can survive a bad senator. It cannot survive a political class that treats the assembly line like a cigarette it is finally ready to ban.











I couldn't even come up with a parody of Green New Scam proponents that is as ridiculous as this statement from El-Sayed.



Yes, cars are normal and no, they're nothing like cigarettes. https://t.co/Z36FR32wEe — Fmr. Rep. Jason Isaac (@ISAACforEnergy) September 22, 2026



