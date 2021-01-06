WATCH: How Much Range Is Lost Towing A 3,000 Pound Trailer With A Model Y?

Many EV owners are hesitant to tow something large because they know their driving range will plummet. It's also the reason why people who regularly tow might not buy an EV. But is towing with an EV really that bad? The video above breaks it down well and gives EV owners and potential buyers a much better understanding of what it's like towing with an EV versus an ICE vehicle.



YouTuber Tesla Canuck hooked up a 3,000-pound (1,361 kg) boat and trailer to his Model Y for a 98-mile (158 km) trip to the lake (3,500 pounds is the max towing capacity). Hooking up a trailer to the Model Y's hitch is done exactly the same way as with an ICE vehicle. When the trailer's seven-pin adapter is plugged into the Model Y, it automatically goes into Trailer mode. He left with 98 percent battery remaining, had the A/C running, and wasn't worried about making the trip.







