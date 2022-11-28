WATCH: How Often Do Tesla Batteries And Motors Fail?

Our friend Sean Mitchell of All Things EVs decided to gather up some data to try to get an idea of how often a Tesla's battery packs fail and need replacing. He also put together a follow-up video with similar data related to Tesla's electric motors (it's embedded at the end of the article). Some people may be apprehensive about buying a Tesla or any electric car because they're simply not sure how long the batteries will last. We've read plenty of misinformation claiming an EV's battery will die and then people will be out $20,000 for a replacement.







