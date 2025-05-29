WATCH: How Serious Is the GM V8 Recall? This Teardown Shows How Serious It Really Is

You could say General Motors, one of America's oldest and biggest automakers, should know a thing or two about small-block V8 gas engines, as it's been engineering, testing, and maintaining them for 70 years now. However, for a multitude of reasons, it would seem GM has lost the art of V8 reliability, as it's now had to recall all of its L87 6.2-liter V8 engines built from 2021 to 2024, which can be found in many large trucks and SUVs, from the Silverado to the Escalade. Now you can get a close-up look at a teardown of one of these engines to see just how bad the damage can really be in a video embedded at the bottom of this article, and to show you why it's important to heed warning signs of trouble and pay attention to recall notices before you completely total your baby.









