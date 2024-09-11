WATCH: How To TOTAL Your $500k McLaren In One EASY Lesson.

In a shocking turn of events in Arizona, a $500,000 McLaren supercar was completely destroyed after a collision at an intersection. The incident has sparked a debate online about fault. According to Arizona law, drivers making a left turn must yield to oncoming traffic. The McLaren driver attempted a left turn on a yellow light, seemingly misjudging the speed or distance of an oncoming vehicle, leading to the crash. Posts on X and discussions among car enthusiasts suggest that the McLaren driver is at fault for failing to yield. However, opinions vary, with some arguing that both drivers could have potentially avoided the collision. The wreckage of the luxury vehicle, meant for speed and precision, now stands as a stark reminder of the importance of road awareness and traffic laws, especially at intersections where split-second decisions can lead to significant consequences.









A $500k McLaren destroyed and totaled over that? Who do y’all think is at fault? pic.twitter.com/ALf4gLPHVR — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 9, 2024



