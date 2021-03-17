WATCH: How Well Does A STOCK Ford Super Duty Navigate The Notorious Hells Gate?

Few things get me going like full-size trucks without all the aftermarket hoopla. They can tow what you need, haul what you need, and get where you need with little if any modifications. If you think I'm lying, look what this 2015 Ford F-250 with the 6.2-liter gas V8 can do courtesy of upgraded tires and lower gearing—it's climbing Hell's Gate, for goodness' sake. As you can see, traction and clearance are most crucial to conquer one of Moab's most famous obstacles. You've got to ride the sandstone wall at times, keeping the opposite side of your rig in mind as to not smash it completely. Instead of relying on a catalog of mods, though, this guy sends it in his Super Duty with 34-inch Toyos and a 4.88 rear-end.







Read Article