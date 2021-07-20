WATCH: How Well Does An 850 HP BMW M2 Competition Take On The Autobahn?

Even in stock form, the BMW M2 Competition is a pretty potent machine. With its 3.0-liter inline-six engine under the hood generating 405 horsepower (302 kilowatts), it can accelerate from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in just 4.2 seconds and hit a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). But, again, that’s what the car is capable of from the factory. The M2 Competition uses BMW’s S55 engine which can handle impressive power levels when you know what to do with it. Thanks to several hardware modifications and new software, the example you can watch in the video above is pushing out 850 hp (600 kW), nearly double the factory output. It’s done by the team at HC-Performance and this video shows its full potential.







Read Article