WATCH: How Well Does the Ferrari Purosangue SUV Drift In The Snow?

Despite sporting the prancing horse emblem on its hood, a powerful V12 engine, and an impressive output of 715 horsepower (533 kW/724 PS), it’s hard not to feel a little jaded about the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue and its role in the lineup. However, a couple of individuals may have discovered the ideal location for the Italian super-SUV. In a collection of videos posted to a number of channels recently, the Ferrari Purosangue can be seen driving in snowy climes, up high on what appears to be a ski hill. Although little is shared about the location, it’s not hard to imagine the new crossover being at any of a number of fancy European skiing resorts.















