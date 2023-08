Every gearhead has seen at least one video in which the Tesla Model S Plaid takes on a blue-blooded exotic in a head-to-head battle down the quarter mile. And most of the time, the electric hyper sedan asserts dominance very easily. Some of those who tend to drive all kinds of fast cars on various racetracks occasionally have said that it's not that nimble and that the yoke steering wheel takes a lot of time to get used to. So, does that mean that it's not that good at performing the moose test?







Read Article