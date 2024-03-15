WATCH: How Would You Best Customize Your Cybertruck To Stand Out From The Crowd?

This is Tesla Cybertruck customization taken to a whole new level. We have seen wraps of all colors, and we have seen new wheels on Musk's insane electric truck. And now the time has come for this. The owner of a Cybertruck drilled horns into the hood. The Tesla Cybertruck doesn't exactly look like a farm truck. It looks more like a UFO than anything else. It is all sharp angles, straight lines, and edges, so placing it in some futuristic scenario would be more like it. Well, that is all a thing of the past. The owner of this Cybertruck drilled holes in the stainless steel hood. And it wasn't exactly a walk in the park. The stainless steel is rock solid. When he and his friends were finally done drilling, they installed the horns up on that hood and drove off.









