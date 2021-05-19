WATCH: Hummer Infotainment System Will Look Like It Came From An Avengers Movie

Android Automotive, the infotainment platform based on Google’s mobile OS, has taken off slowly to date. It’s only made it to a handful of models, mostly from Volvo and Polestar, while it’s been announced for future Stellantis, General Motors, Ford and Renault products as well. That’s kind of a shame, because it’s really good. I went hands on with Volvo’s Android Automotive-based system in an XC40 at CES in January 2020, and the system was thoughtfully laid out and super fluid. Tuesday at Google’s annual I/O developer conference, the company announced the new Hummer EV will receive the same software. Except because it’s going in a Hummer, it’ll look super-aggro now, like a computer terminal from The Avengers or something.





Read Article