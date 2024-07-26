WATCH: Hyundai Caught Benchmarking A Ford F-150 Lightning Pickup In The US

Is an electric Hyundai or Kia pickup on the way? Ford’s F-150 Lightning was recently spotted with Korean test plates near Hyundai’s facility, fueling speculation that an EV pickup may be closer than expected.

Kia has already announced plans to launch an electric pickup. In 2022, Kia said it would reveal two electric pickups: one dedicated model and another strategic one for emerging markets.



In the US, where mid-size SUVs and trucks dominate the market, Kia suggested “electric versions of these models will be produced locally” starting this year. Kia began EV9 production at its Georgia plant in May, its three-row electric SUV.





