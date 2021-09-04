WATCH: Hyundai Claims 2022 Santa Cruz Is NOT A Pickup It's In A Class Of Its Own

We are less than one week away from the big reveal for the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. This tiny pickup truck promises to break new ground, as hinted by Hyundai in recent teasers. Hyundai is building up hype for the April 15 reveal, but before the Santa Cruz arrives, the Korean automaker wants to clarify something. A newly-released development video shows teaser sketches of its eagerly anticipated Santa Cruz, which Hyundai calls a Sport Adventure Vehicle. That's right, this is not a pickup truck; it's an SAV (not to be confused with BMW's Sport Activity Vehicles, a term it uses for its crossovers).









