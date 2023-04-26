WATCH: Hyundai Demos Crab Style Parking And 360 Degree Turn Technology

At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Hyundai Mobis unveiled a new vehicle steering technology called e-Corner System, an all-in-one package module of brake by wire, steer by wire, damper, and in-wheel motor, installed on each wheel.

At the time, the Hyundai Motor Group subsidiary showed how the system was supposed to work in an animation, but it has built a working prototype since then, and now we can see it at work.

Fitted to a modified Hyundai Ioniq 5 prototype, the e-Corner System has made its first appearance on public roads to demonstrate some of its interesting applications, such as parallel parking in a tight space just by adjusting the wheel angle, and retreating from a dead end by making a 180-degree turn.





