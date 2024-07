Hybrids are becoming more and more popular these days, but it seems that not all issues with their maintenance have been streamlined. A woman from Florida had to wait more than nine months to find a replacement battery for her 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.

The problems for Kari Kind from Osceola County, started when the battery of her Hyundai went off unexpectedly. Speaking to News 6 she said: “It sounded like a pinball machine going off. It was banging and lights were going off”.