WATCH: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Drag Races Porsche, Jaguar, Maserati, Lamborghini SUVs In A Winner Takes All Shootout

Hyundai is probably rolling in cash right now, seeing how they generously convince car media outlets to put the Ioniq 5 N EV against whatever is available at the ‘Go!’ end of a quarter-mile straight strip of tarmac. The socket-sucking automobile went head-to-head with most anything it came its way, from very fast supercars (reaaaaaally fast ones, like the Ferrari SF90 and the Lamborghini Countach LP-800) to Porsches and Teslas and whatever.

Video hosting platforms are overspilling with content featuring the new knight in shiny armor riding from the Far East, and its assault on the performance car market has not gone unnoticed. Granted, it’s not fair play to compare a five-seat, five-door family hatchback that runs solely on electrons with a twin-turbo something that has two doors, two seats, an engine where the kids should be, and a price tag that could get you a taxi fleet worth of Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ns.







Video hosting platforms are overspilling with content featuring the new knight in shiny armor riding from the Far East, and its assault on the performance car market has not gone unnoticed. Granted, it’s not fair play to compare a five-seat, five-door family hatchback that runs solely on electrons with a twin-turbo something that has two doors, two seats, an engine where the kids should be, and a price tag that could get you a taxi fleet worth of Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ns.



Read Article