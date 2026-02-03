WATCH: Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro Takes On Honda Pilot TrailSport and The Mazda CX-90 in the Snow

With Lady Winter still a resident of many parts of the Northern Hemisphere, it’s no wonder many folks are still adapting their driving habits to the harsh conditions, and also the choice of vehicle. Even the content creators do that, by the way. For example, Sam, the host of the "Sam CarLegion" channel on YouTube, has prepared yet another set of tests – albeit these ones take place in a harsh Canadian winter setting, complete with snow and ice. Sure, it’s the same location where he does all the drag and roll racing when the weather is fair, but now we’re dealing with something else entirely.









Read Article