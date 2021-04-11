WATCH: Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup Earns Top Safety Pick In Higher Trim Levels

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has released its safety rating for the Hyundai Santa Cruz. Applicable for the 2022 model year, the nonprofit organization awarded Hyundai's first passenger vehicle with a bed a Top Safety Pick.

The kicker, however, is that the safety rating isn't applicable to all trim levels of the Hyundai Santa Cruz. According to the IIHS release, the Santa Cruz only receives the Top Safety Pick when equipped with specific headlights, particularly in the SEL Premium and Limited trims where the Hyundai pickup got a good rating for their projector LEDs.



