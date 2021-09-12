WATCH: Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup Hauls A 900LB Bail Of Hay With No Fuss

The Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick are hitting the market at around the same time and are bringing a renewed interest in the unibody pickup segment. Naturally, people want to compare them. Following up on their hauling torture test for the Maverick, The Fast Lane Truck now puts the Santa Cruz through its paces. Unfortunately, the Hyundai can’t do the same log-hauling challenge as the Ford. This Santa Cruz has a tonneau cover that limits the amount of stuff you can stack in the back. So instead of carrying lumber, this little truck gets a 900-pound bale of alfalfa in its bed.





Read Article