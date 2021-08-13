WATCH: Hyundai Santa Cruz - Probably The Best Truck for Those That Don't Want One

Agent009 submitted on 8/13/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:05:16 AM

Views : 394 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Back in April, Hyundai introduced the Santa Cruz, a Tucson-based unibody pickup truck. Since then, we’ve seen a few walkarounds in a studio environment, but now, the real-world reviews have arrived.

The Santa Cruz is offered with a choice between naturally aspirated and turbocharged variants of the same 2.5L inline-four. The naturally aspirated version makes 191 hp (194 PS / 142 kW) and 181 lb-ft (245 Nm) of torque, while the turbocharged version makes 281 hp (285 PS / 210 kW) and 311 lb-ft (422 Nm) of torque.



Read Article


WATCH: Hyundai Santa Cruz - Probably The Best Truck for Those That Don't Want One

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)