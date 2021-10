Marketing is hard. As a former marketing major, I get it. But it can be even harder when you’re out of touch, and Hyundai’s new marketing campaign to appeal to Black American’s is definitely bordering on out of touch. It’s called OKAY HYUNDAI!

Before I jump into the problem with this marketing, let me explain this phrase. In the African American community, saying “Okay!” is a term of validation, almost like someone saying “I like what you’re doing!”