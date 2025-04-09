WATCH! Hyundai Throws CHEEKY DIG At Land Rover In New Palisade TV Commercial. Did You Catch It?

Hyundai’s latest advertising campaign for the 2026 Palisade Hybrid, titled “All That And More,” starring Emmy-nominated actress Parker Posey, takes a playful swipe at luxury SUV marketing, specifically targeting Range Rover’s recent Velocity Blue Range Rover Sport commercial featuring Theo James. Launched on September 4, 2025, during the NFL season opener, Hyundai’s 60-second spot leans into humor, using Posey’s wit to navigate exaggerated car commercial clichés like off-road adventures and family outings, all while showcasing the Palisade’s hybrid efficiency, 600+ mile range, and advanced safety features.



In contrast, Range Rover’s campaign, released in October 2024, emphasizes British luxury, with Theo James driving a Velocity Blue Range Rover Sport across a stately estate, tackling stone steps and a giant chessboard. The ad exudes sophistication, highlighting the vehicle’s plug-in hybrid power and dynamic performance. Hyundai’s ad subtly mocks this polished approach, with Posey comically conquering absurd obstacles, poking fun at the grandiose terrain-conquering tropes often seen in luxury SUV ads, including Range Rover’s.



Hyundai’s strategy, crafted by INNOCEAN USA, positions the Palisade as a practical yet premium choice for families, contrasting Range Rover’s upscale exclusivity. “We leaned into the absurdity of the category,” said INNOCEAN’s Jason Sperling, emphasizing the Palisade’s versatility. This sly dig underscores Hyundai’s aim to challenge luxury competitors while appealing to value-conscious buyers, proving the Palisade is “all that and more.”





















