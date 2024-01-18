WATCH: Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N Blisters The Track At The Nurburgring

Shown to the world half a year ago, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N keeps making headlines. The electric super crossover has what it takes to put some of the fastest high riders in their place and just put its money where its mouth is by proving that it is fast on a twisty circuit, too.



The video you are about to watch shows the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N racing the stopwatch at the infamous Nurburgring Nordschleife. Filmed back in October of 2023 and shared on Sport Auto's YouTube channel a few hours ago, it is almost ten minutes long.











Read Article