WATCH! I Got A BADASS TRUCK! Power Lines Can't STOP ME! You'll Be SHOCKED, When You See!

Downed power lines are extremely dangerous and should never be driven over. Even if they appear inactive—no sparks, no buzzing—assume they remain energized with deadly high voltage. Driving across one risks entangling the wire in your wheels, axle, or undercarriage, potentially pulling down utility poles, snapping more lines, or dragging live equipment into your path, escalating the hazard.



Electricity can arc through the ground or conduct via water puddles, electrocuting occupants or bystanders. Safety experts universally advise: avoid downed lines entirely, stay in your vehicle if already in contact (unless fire forces exit), call 911 and your utility, and keep at least 30 feet away. One reckless drive can turn a minor obstacle into tragedy.



