WATCH! I'm SORRY SIR! You CANNOT Drive Your S-Class INTO The Detroit Delta CHECK-IN Desk! Even IF You're A LIONS FAN!

Chaos erupted at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on Friday evening when a male suspect, clad in a distinctive Detroit Lions jersey, deliberately drove his black Mercedes S-Class sedan through the glass entrance of the McNamara Terminal. The vehicle smashed into multiple Delta Air Lines check-in booths and counters on the upper level, shattering glass and causing significant structural damage in a shocking scene captured on bystander footage.



Airport security and police responded swiftly, surrounding the car and taking the driver into custody moments after he exited with hands raised, reportedly yelling incoherently. No immediate reports of injuries to passengers, staff, or bystanders have surfaced, though the incident disrupted operations in the busy terminal.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the crash, with no details yet released on potential charges or the suspect's identity.



The bizarre choice of attire—a nod to the city's beloved NFL team—has sparked online commentary amid the unfolding probe.











