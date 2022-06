While we're force fed pr claiming how futuristic products like the IONIQ 6 are and SEDAN EV's till we're blue in the face, where is THIS kind of EV?



The EV American's might actually want!



Something badass looking with 400+ miles of range, 3 full rows of seats and a sharp interior.



Like THIS Chinese SUV. The LI L9.



It looks like a Kia Telluride had a threesome with a Cadillac Lyriq and a Lucid.



What say you Spies?