WATCH: IIHS Falls Short Of Calling The Ford Ranger's Rear Seats A Death Trap With Marginal Rating

Twinned with the Bronco sport utility vehicle, the Ranger is not exactly safe for rear occupants in the moderate overlap front crash scenario. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety noted multiple issues, beginning with a rear-seated dummy that came very close to contacting the front seatback with its head.

Even though rear passenger dummy injury values indicate a relatively low risk of chest injuries, the moderate risk of injury to the head or neck is what resulted in a "marginal" rating. However, both the shoulder belt and the lap belt did their jobs perfectly fine by Insurance Institute for Highway Safety criteria.











