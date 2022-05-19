WATCH: IIHS Introduces Tougher Side Crash Testing - Who Passed And Who Failed?

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) today revealed a set of results of its new and more difficult side impact test. The vehicles being tested this time were midsize SUVs and they actually did pretty well.

The institute previously released the findings of its new testing regimen on small SUVs, in which just one vehicle earned an overall “Good” rating. For midsize SUVs, that number has risen to more than half.

In all, 10 out of the 18 vehicles tested earned a “Good” rating: the Ford Explorer, Infiniti QX60, Lincoln Aviator, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Subaru Ascent, Toyota Highlander, Volkswagen Atlas, Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, and Volkswagen ID.4, all 2022 models.